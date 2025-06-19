Is the Stock Market Open on June 20?

While investors wait for the next business day, a question frequently asked is: Will the Indian stock market remain open on June 20, 2025? So let's get to it.

Stock Market Trading on June 20, 2025

Going by available data, June 20, 2025, should be a regular trading day for the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as well as the National Stock Exchange (NSE). While the precise timings for June 20 are not yet known, we can expect the standard trading schedule:

Pre-open Session: 9:00 am - 9:08 am

Regular Trading Session: 9:15 am - 3:30 pm

Closing Session: 3:40 pm - 4:00 pm

Block Deal Session:

Morning Window: 8:45 am - 9:00 am

Afternoon Window: 2:05 pm - 2:20 pm

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays

To strategize your trades, note down these upcoming holidays:

Bakri Eid: June 7, 2025 (Saturday) - NSE and BSE will be shut.

Independence Day: August 15, 2025 (Friday) - NSE, BSE, and MCX will be closed.

Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27, 2025 (Wednesday) - NSE and BSE will be closed.

Dussehra/Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 2, 2025 (Thursday) - NSE, BSE, and MCX will be closed.

To unlock the maximum investment opportunity, remain informed about stock market holidays and trading times by:

Visiting official NSE and BSE websites for holiday calendars and trading times

Developing market updates and trading alerts notifications

Monitoring market trends and analysis for wise investment choices

Based on the current data, June 20, 2025, would be a typical trading day for the Indian market. Traders can prepare their trades and make use of market opportunities accordingly.

