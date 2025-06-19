Kuberaa Ticket Prices Hiked in AP: Government Issues GO, Shocking Movie Lovers

Jun 19, 2025, 13:23 IST
Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dhanush’s much-anticipated film Kuberaa is gearing up for a grand theatrical release tomorrow, June 20, 2025. Ahead of its release, the Andhra Pradesh state government has issued a Government Order (GO) allowing the filmmakers to increase ticket prices across the state.

As per the GO, ticket prices in single screens have been hiked up to ₹236, while multiplex tickets can go up to ₹265.50. The move has come as a shock to movie lovers and families hoping for a regular movie-going experience, especially in light of the film’s mass appeal.

The price hike has sparked debate among filmgoers and trade circles, with some welcoming it as a boost for theatrical revenues, and others calling it an added burden on the audience.

