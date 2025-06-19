June 20 Bank Holiday or not?

As June 20, 2025, approaches, most people ask whether it is a bank holiday in India or not. Let's examine the available information.

Bank Holidays in June 2025

June 20 will certainly not be a bank holiday, but there are several important bank holidays during the month. Some of the important holidays include:

Ratha Yatra: June 27, 2025, in Odisha, Manipur, and Sikkim

Banking Services Available Online

Even outside holiday days and normal banking hours, people can avail of several online banking services such as:

Net Banking: Pay bills online, transfer funds, and operate accounts online

Mobile Banking Applications: Do transactions, view account balance, and operate accounts on mobile phones

ATMs: Withdraw cash, deposit money, and do basic transactions

UPI and Digital Wallets: Do online payments, transfer funds, and monitor expenses

Planning Your Banking Transactions

To avoid inconvenience in financial transactions, it's necessary to know bank holidays and schedule accordingly. You can:

Look up the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website for holiday timings

Look up your bank's website to check holiday timings

Make use of online banking facilities for round-the-clock financial transactions

June 20 Bank Holiday Status

According to the latest available data, June 20, 2025, should be a regular working day for Indian banks. Always best to check with your bank or RBI site in case there are any announcements regarding holidays or special holidays.

By keeping yourself updated on bank holidays and making use of online banking services, you can take care of your finances and avoid any possible inconvenience.

