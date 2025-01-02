Stock Market Holidays 2025: BSE, NSE to Observe 14 Holidays This Year
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have announced their list of holidays for 2025. A total of 14 holidays have been scheduled throughout the year for stock market trading. These breaks will be observed on specific days, and the markets will be closed on these dates.
Here is the list of stock market holidays for 2025:
February 26, 2025 - Wednesday - Mahashivratri
March 14, 2025 - Friday - Holi
March 31, 2025 - Monday - Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)
April 10, 2025 - Thursday - Shri Mahavir Jayanti
April 14, 2025 - Monday - Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
April 18, 2025 - Friday - Good Friday
May 1, 2025 - Thursday - Maharashtra Day
August 15, 2025 - Friday - Independence Day
August 27, 2025 - Wednesday - Ganesh Chaturthi
October 2, 2025 - Thursday - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra
October 21, 2025 - Tuesday - Diwali Laxmi Puja
October 22, 2025 - Wednesday - Diwali-Balipratipada
November 5, 2025 - Wednesday - Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
December 25, 2025 - Thursday - Christmas
Special Sessions:
February 1, 2025 - Saturday - Union Budget 2025-26 (Special trading session)
October 21, 2025 - Tuesday - Muhurat Trading (Timing details to be announced)
The stock exchanges will observe a total of 14 trading holidays in 2025, with breaks spread across various months. Traders and investors should plan accordingly to avoid any inconvenience. For more details on Muhurat Trading and other special sessions, the exchange authorities will release further updates closer to the dates.