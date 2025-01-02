Stock Market Holidays 2025: BSE, NSE to Observe 14 Holidays This Year

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have announced their list of holidays for 2025. A total of 14 holidays have been scheduled throughout the year for stock market trading. These breaks will be observed on specific days, and the markets will be closed on these dates.

Here is the list of stock market holidays for 2025:

February 26, 2025 - Wednesday - Mahashivratri

March 14, 2025 - Friday - Holi

March 31, 2025 - Monday - Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)

April 10, 2025 - Thursday - Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 14, 2025 - Monday - Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18, 2025 - Friday - Good Friday

May 1, 2025 - Thursday - Maharashtra Day

August 15, 2025 - Friday - Independence Day

August 27, 2025 - Wednesday - Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2, 2025 - Thursday - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra

October 21, 2025 - Tuesday - Diwali Laxmi Puja

October 22, 2025 - Wednesday - Diwali-Balipratipada

November 5, 2025 - Wednesday - Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25, 2025 - Thursday - Christmas

Special Sessions:

February 1, 2025 - Saturday - Union Budget 2025-26 (Special trading session)

October 21, 2025 - Tuesday - Muhurat Trading (Timing details to be announced)

The stock exchanges will observe a total of 14 trading holidays in 2025, with breaks spread across various months. Traders and investors should plan accordingly to avoid any inconvenience. For more details on Muhurat Trading and other special sessions, the exchange authorities will release further updates closer to the dates.