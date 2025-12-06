Sonu Sood's Family Stranded for 8 Hours in Airport, Yet Urges To Respect Ground Staff: IndiGo Crisis

Amid a major operational disruption that led to the cancellation of several IndiGo flights across the country, actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has appealed to passengers to remain calm and treat airline staff with empathy. Videos showing chaos, angry confrontations, and distressed travelers at multiple airports went viral on social media over the past few days.

Reacting to the situation, Sonu Sood shared a video message stating that even his own family was affected by the delays. He said they had to wait for nearly four and a half to five hours before their flight finally took off. While his family eventually reached their destination, he pointed out that several other flights were cancelled, leaving many people stranded.

Sood highlighted how the disruptions caused serious inconvenience to passengers, with many missing weddings, business meetings, and important personal events due to the cancellations. However, what disturbed him the most was the way ground staff were being targeted by angry travelers.

He explained that airline ground staff have no control over flight operations or schedules and only convey information provided by authorities. “They are powerless in such situations and are only doing their duty,” he said.

The actor strongly condemned incidents of arguments and physical confrontations at airports, urging people to act responsibly. He reminded the public that ground personnel are part of the service sector and deserve respect, especially during crisis situations.

"A delayed flight is frustrating, but remember the faces trying to fix it. Please be nice and humble to the IndiGo staff; they are carrying the weight of cancellations too. Let’s support them." @IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/rd3ciyekcS — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 6, 2025

Sonu Sood’s message has received mixed reactions online, with many supporting his call for compassion while others continued to express frustration over the ongoing flight disruptions.