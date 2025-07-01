Sivakasi Firecracker Unit Blast: Eight Dead, Several Injured

Just a day after a massive reactor blast claimed dozens of lives, another explosion has been reported at a firecracker unit in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu.

As many as five people, including two women and three men, died in the industrial accident, while several others sustained injuries. However, unofficial figures put the death toll at eight.

The explosion occurred at a firecracker unit identified as Gokulesh Fireworks Factory, located in Chinna Kamanpatti village near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district.

The blast triggered a massive fire, with thick smoke billowing from the factory. Continuous explosions were heard as firecrackers ignited in the blaze.

The exact cause of the accident remains unknown. Relief and rescue operations have been launched.

A major hub for the matchstick and printing industries, Sivakasi is widely known as the ‘Firecracker Capital of India’.

The frequent industrial accidents in the region underscore the urgent need for regular factory inspections to ensure that managements adhere strictly to safety protocols.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, the death toll in the reactor blast at Sigachi Chemicals in the Patancheru industrial area of Sangareddy district has risen to 42. As many as 32 workers are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, with the condition of at least 12 said to be critical. It has been learned that only nine bodies have been identified so far.