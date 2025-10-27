SIR Phase-2: Which 12 States And UTs Will Participate in Voter List Revision?

The second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will be conducted across 12 States and Union Territories, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced on Monday (October 27).

Explaining the purpose of the drive, the CEC said the SIR aims to ensure that no eligible voter is left out and no ineligible name remains on the rolls. The second phase will begin on October 28 (Tuesday) in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep.

The announcement followed a two-day conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) held in New Delhi on October 23, where the Election Commission of India (ECI) reviewed the preparedness of all States and UTs for the nationwide revision exercise.

According to Gyanesh Kumar, around 51 crore voters are registered in these 12 regions. “A total of 5.33 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and over 7 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) from political parties will be engaged in this process. Printing and training activities will be completed by November 3, followed by house-to-house verification from November 4 to December 4. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 8, 2025, with claims and objections accepted till January 8, 2026. Hearings will continue till January 31, and the **final rolls will be published on February 7, 2026,” he said.

The CEC also thanked the 7.5 crore voters in Bihar for their active participation in the recently concluded SIR.

He added that political parties have repeatedly raised concerns about the accuracy of voter lists, noting that this is the ninth SIR since Independence and the first such large-scale exercise since 2002–04.