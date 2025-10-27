Aadhaar Card Updates 2025: UIDAI Announces New Online Update System

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced several major updates for Aadhaar cardholders in 2025, impacting over a billion citizens across India. From revised update fees to a new online correction system, these changes aim to make Aadhaar management easier and more secure.

New Aadhaar Update Fees from October 1, 2025

Starting October 1, 2025, the UIDAI has increased Aadhaar update charges:

Demographic updates (name, address, date of birth, or mobile number): ₹75 (earlier ₹50)

Biometric updates (fingerprints, iris, photo): ₹125 (earlier ₹100)

These revised fees will remain valid until 2028. UIDAI says the fee revision reflects improved service quality and technology upgrades.

Free Biometric Updates for Children

In a big relief to parents, UIDAI has made biometric updates free for children aged 7 to 15. Since children’s facial and fingerprint features change as they grow, UIDAI has made it mandatory for schools to assist in timely updates to prevent Aadhaar deactivation.

New Document List Released

UIDAI has also published a new document verification list for Aadhaar updates and enrollments (as of July 2025).

The list now includes clear standards for:

Indian citizens

OCI cardholders

NRIs

Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs)

The authority also warned that no person can hold more than one Aadhaar number, and strict action may follow if duplicates are found.

Free Update Window Closed

The free online update facility, which was available till June 14, 2025, has now ended.

From now on, a small fee will apply for all online updates.

However, UIDAI may reintroduce the free update feature for a limited period in the future — citizens are advised to keep an eye on official announcements.

Major Digital Change from November 1, 2025

The biggest Aadhaar reform is expected to roll out on November 1, 2025.

From this date, cardholders may be able to update their Aadhaar details fully online, including:

Name

Address

Date of Birth

Gender

Mobile Number

No need to visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra for minor corrections.

The new system will use automatic digital verification through government databases, removing the need for manual document uploads.

Biometric changes, however, will still require a visit to an Aadhaar centre.

Why These Changes Matter

Aadhaar has become a key identity document in India — essential for:

Bank accounts

PAN linkage

Government schemes

Property registration

School admissions

Keeping Aadhaar details accurate helps avoid issues with e-KYC, banking, and subsidies.

What You Should Do

Visit the UIDAI website or myAadhaar app.

Check your Aadhaar details and correct any outdated information.

Update your children’s biometrics at ages 7 and 15.

Ensure your Aadhaar–PAN link is active for smooth financial services.

In Summary

The year 2025 marks a major digital shift for Aadhaar. While update fees have increased, the new paperless and fully online correction system will make the process faster and more convenient.

Free biometric updates for children and improved verification standards reflect UIDAI’s push toward a secure and user-friendly identity system.