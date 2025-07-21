Shravana Masam 2025 from July 25: Auspicious Dates for Weddings and New Beginning

Among Hindus, the Shravana month is regarded as sacred and most auspicious, particularly for weddings, religious rituals, and other major life events. Occurring between July 25 and Aug 21 in 2025, the month is thought to be best suited for couples to get married, with many choosing muhurtham dates that are selected by astrologers to ensure a smooth and prosperous union.

Muhurtham Dates for Shravana Masam 2025

Those who are planning their wedding during this time can consider the following auspicious muhurtham dates:

July 26, 30, 31

August 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17

September 24, 26, 27, 28

October 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 12, 22, 24, 29, 30, 31

November 1, 2, 7, 8, 12, 13, 15, 22, 23, 26, 27, 29, 30

The Importance of Shravana Masam

Shravana Masam is a month of great religious importance, with most devotees following fasts, meditation, and specific prayers, especially to Lord Shiva. The month is said to usher in prosperity, good health, and joy for those following its rituals. It's also a family bonding month, with weddings and other festivities bringing relatives and communities closer together.

Festivals and Rituals of Shravana Masam

The month is replete with celebrations and rituals such as Rath Yatra, Varalakshmi Vratam, and Nag Panchami. Every day is characterized by prayer offerings, chanting, and rituals that serve to cleanse the soul and invoke divine blessings. Pilgrimages are also made to temples that worship Lord Shiva by many in hopes of achieving spiritual heights and enlightenment.

The Significance of Muhurthams

Muhurthams are important in wedding planning, and astrologers select the right moment to conduct the wedding to have a successful and harmonious marriage. The appropriate muhurtham is said to increase success, happiness, and long life in the union, hence a significant practice in South Indian wedding preparation.

Celebrating Love and Tradition

As Shravana Masam nears in 2025, families and couples are getting ready to celebrate the marriage of love, faith, and heritage. This holy month is a perfect combination of happiness, devotion, and cultural heritage, which makes it a good time for new starts and spiritual evolution. From a wedding, a religious awakening, or a new venture, Shravana Masam is a month full of promises, blessings, and good energy.

