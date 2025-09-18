Shardiya Navratri 2025 Dates: Day-wise Goddess Worship and Significance

Shardiya Navratri 2025 will start on Monday, September 22, and end on Wednesday, October 1, while Dussehra (Vijaya Dashami) will be celebrated on October 2, as per Drik Panchang. The festival, also known as Maha Navratri, is the most widely observed of all Navratris and has extreme religious importance. Attended on the second lunar month of Ashwin during the Sharad Ritu or autumn season, it is a celebration of Goddess Shakti, worshipping her nine divine incarnations for nine days. It concludes with the Dussehra, celebrating the victory of good over evil.

Significance of Shardiya Navratri

Throughout this nine-day celebration, believers worship Goddess Durga in her various forms. Each form symbolizes different attributes like strength, wisdom, courage, and purity. Individuals practice fasting, prayers, devotional rituals, and cultural festivities to attain the blessings of the goddess for health, prosperity, knowledge, and protection.

Day-wise Goddess Worship for Shardiya Navratri 2025

Day 1 – September 22: Shailputri

Shailputri is the daughter of the Himalayas and symbolizes strength and purity.

Day 2 – September 23: Brahmacharini

Symbolizes wisdom, faith, and spiritual education.

Day 3 – September 24: Chandraghanta

Deity of courage and protection, she eliminates negativity and fear from life.

Day 4 – September 25: Kushmanda

Widely known as the creator goddess, she radiates positive energy and vitality.

Day 5 – September 26: Skandamata

Mother of Lord Kartikeya, Skandamata, bestows devotees with maternal love and protection.

Day 6 – September 27: Katyayani

A war goddess, Katyayani, annihilates evil and disease.

Day 7 – September 28: Kalratri

Chases away fear, darkness, and negativity, representing strength and protection.

Day 8 – September 29: Mahagauri

Goddess of purity, and said to purify the mind and body.

Day 9 – September 30: Siddhidatri

Grants spiritual wisdom, strength, and enlightenment to her followers.

This Navratri, the devotees of India will be celebrating with prayers, fasting, and rituals to honor the nine forms of Goddess Durga, culminating in the grand celebrations of Dussehra on October 2, 2025.

Also read: Karnataka Schools and Colleges Holiday likely on September 19