Karnataka Schools and Colleges Holiday likely on September 19

The festival season has already seen a spate of holidays for students in Karnataka, and another one is possibly in the making. After an extended sequence of holidays in August 2025 for festivals like Varamahalakshmi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Saalu Saalu, and Independence Day, students again got several days off. Now, there is mounting speculation that Friday, September 19, might also be given as a holiday for schools and colleges in some districts.

Parents are Worried About Repeated Breaks

Whereas children are ecstatic about the running holidays, numerous parents have raised an eyebrow. In August, many districts experienced consecutive closures of schools and colleges, derailing the academic calendar. What only hit some areas at first is now being undertaken in additional districts, raising uncertainty in classroom studies.

Why Another Holiday on September 19?

Chances of another holiday are attached to the continuing spell of rain in Karnataka. Though the monsoon is fast approaching its end, there has been a resurgence of rain, coupled with waterlogging and disruption of normal life. With predictions hinting at further rain, authorities might decide to declare September 19 a holiday to secure students.

Waiting for Official Word

No official announcement has so far been made about a state holiday on September 19. Officials from the education department will study weather forecasts and decide by Thursday night. Parents and children should watch out for official reports from local governments and school administrations.

What's Next?

The onset of rains has cast uncertainty over the seamless celebration of festivals like Dussehra and Diwali, with apprehensions surrounding travel, events, and school schedules. For the time being, all are waiting to see if September 19 will actually become another surprise day off for students in Karnataka.

Also read: Dehradun School Holiday Today: September 18, 2025 - Heavy Rainfall Alert