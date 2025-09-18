Dehradun School Holiday Today: September 18, 2025 - Heavy Rainfall Alert

Dehradun district administration has declared holiday of all government and private schools, and Anganwadi centers on September 18, 2025. This was done after the meteorological department declared a red alert, where heavy to very heavy rain was forecast in the area.

Safety Precautions

The safety of students, teachers, and staff is the priority for the administration under the conditions of dangerous weather. With overflowing rivers, damaged bridges, and inundated homes, the situation has become more critical after a cloudburst in Sahastradhara, close to Dehradun.

Impact of Rainfall

The incessant rain has badly affected routine life in most of Uttarakhand, causing problems in traveling and disrupting communication links in rural regions. The authorities are advising people to take precautions, avoid traveling unnecessarily, and remain indoors until the weather situation improves.

Emergency Response

Emergency response units are put on alert to deal with any scenario emerging due to the heavy rain. The district administration is coordinating closely with local authorities to mitigate the effects of the rain and ensure public safety.

Citizens are urged to remain informed about official advisories and follow the directions from local authorities to stay safe throughout this time.

Also read: School Assembly News Headlines For 18th September: Top National, International, & Other News