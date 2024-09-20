September 21 - September 23: 3-Day holidays for Banks!

September has many holidays because of festivals, special occasions, and sudden holidays due to rains. As the month comes to an end, banks in different states will have holidays from September 21 to September 23.

Here is the list of holidays that banks will get state-wise all over the country.

September 20: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, a major festival marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, closed banks in Jammu and Srinagar.

September 21, Onam: Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram celebrate Sri Narayana Guru Day as a tribute to the social reformer.

September 22: For the Sunday weekly offs, schools, banks, and government and private offices will be closed throughout the day and in the evening.

September 23: Yet again, the banks in Jammu and Srinagar are closed for Maharaja Harisinghji's birthday. However, the latter is a historical figure.

