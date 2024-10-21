School Holidays 2025: Check Holidays Calendar 2025

Himachal Pradesh Government Releases Holiday Calendar for 2025

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced the holiday calendar for 2025, providing a list of gazetted and optional holidays for its employees. According to the notification issued by the General Administration Department, government employees will enjoy 24 gazetted holidays and 12 optional holidays.

Gazetted Holidays

The gazetted holidays include:

Republic Day (January 26), Maha Shivaratri (February 26), Holi (March 14), Idul Fitr (March 31), Ram Navami (April 6), Buddha Purnima (May 12), and Janmashtami (August 16), among others.

Additional Holidays for Women

Women employees will also receive three additional holidays: Raksha Bandhan (August 9), Karva Chauth (October 10), and Bhai Dooj (November 3).

Optional Holidays

In addition to the gazetted holidays, employees will also be entitled to 12 optional holidays, allowing them to choose dates significant to their individual faiths or cultural backgrounds.

Key Highlights

24 gazetted holidays, including three that fall on Sundays

12 optional holidays

Three additional holidays for women employees

Diwali official holiday on October 31, 2025

Impact on Schools and Offices

All government offices, boards, and corporations will remain closed on the gazetted holidays. Schools will also observe these holidays, providing students with a break from their academic schedules.

The holiday calendar aims to promote work-life balance, cultural diversity, and employee well-being. With the release of this calendar, employees can plan their personal and professional commitments accordingly.

