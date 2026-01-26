School Holiday on January 28 Announced in Thiruvarur District

The historic Rajagopalaswamy Temple in Mannargudi, located in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvarur district, will host its grand immersion and Kumbabishekam ceremonies on January 28, marking a significant event in the temple’s religious calendar. In view of the large-scale celebrations, authorities have announced a local holiday in several areas.

To ensure smooth conduct of the rituals and manage public gatherings, a holiday has been declared for Mannargudi, Needamangalam, and Kottur unions. As compensation for the holiday, February 7 (Saturday) has been declared a working day, according to Thiruvarur District Collector Mohanachandran.

About the 1,000-Year-Old Rajagopalaswamy Temple

The Rajagopalaswamy Temple, also known as Kulothunga Chola Vinnagaram, is one of the most revered Vaishnavite temples in South India. The temple was constructed during the reign of Chola king Kulothunga Chola I between 1072 AD and 1122 AD and holds immense religious importance among devotees. It is closely associated with Sri Manavala Mamunigal, a prominent saint in the Sri Vaishnava tradition.

Spread across 23 acres, the temple complex is known for its architectural grandeur. The towering Rajagopuram stands at 154 feet, while a massive Garuda pillar carved from a single stone rises 54 feet at the main entrance, making it a unique feature of the shrine.

The temple complex includes 16 gopurams, 18 vimanas, 24 sub-shrines, seven prakaras, nine sacred tanks, and two wooden temple chariots, showcasing the brilliance of Chola-era temple architecture.

Famous Temple Elephant and Cultural Significance

One of the temple’s most popular attractions is its elephant, Sengamalem, which is widely known for its distinctive bob-cut hairstyle and has gained recognition across the country. The temple plays a key role in regional religious and cultural traditions, attracting thousands of pilgrims every year.

Holiday and School Exam Changes

In addition to the local holiday announcement, authorities have declared a precautionary holiday for a private school near the Vijayamangalam toll gate in Erode district. Meanwhile, a half-yearly examination that was earlier scheduled for January 18 has been postponed to January 26.

Conclusion

The Kumbabishekam ceremony at the Rajagopalaswamy Temple is expected to draw large crowds, highlighting the temple’s historical, spiritual, and architectural importance. The local holiday and administrative measures aim to ensure safety and smooth conduct of the festivities as devotees gather to witness the sacred rituals.

Also read: Happy Republic Day 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings and Images