Saree Pulled, Thigh Touched: TCS Nashik Employee Recounts Ordeal

A major controversy has emerged at the Nashik office of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), after multiple women employees accused colleagues of workplace harassment and inappropriate behavior. The company has responded by suspending the individuals allegedly involved and reaffirming its strict stance against misconduct.

Company Responds With Action

TCS stated that it follows a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to harassment or coercion in the workplace. Following the allegations, the company confirmed that employees linked to the case have been suspended while an internal inquiry is underway. An independent oversight panel has also been set up to examine the matter in detail.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Authorities in Nashik have launched a detailed investigation into the complaints. A Special Investigation Team has registered multiple FIRs and taken eight individuals into custody, including a woman operations manager. The case involves allegations made by more than half a dozen women.

Allegations by Employees

One of the complainants, who joined the company as an associate after her marriage, described facing repeated inappropriate remarks and personal questions from colleagues during her training period. She alleged that certain individuals frequently commented on her personal life and made uncomfortable and offensive statements.

The woman also claimed that some colleagues behaved inappropriately at the workplace, including physical misconduct and repeated attempts to invade her personal space. She further alleged that harassment continued even outside office hours through social media platforms.

According to her statement, she initially chose not to report the incidents due to fear of losing her job, but later came forward as the situation worsened.

Conflicting Claims Emerge

While the investigation is ongoing, family members of one of the accused have denied the allegations, claiming that the case may be linked to workplace rivalry and internal conflicts. They have described the accused as a high-performing employee and suggested that the accusations could be part of a larger dispute.

Government and Company Oversight

The issue has also drawn attention at the state level, with officials calling it a matter of concern. Meanwhile, TCS has reiterated that it is cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies and is committed to ensuring a safe working environment for all employees.

Ongoing Probe

The investigation is still in progress, and authorities are examining all aspects of the case, including workplace conduct and communication records. Further action will depend on the findings of both the police and the company’s internal inquiry.