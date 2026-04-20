YSRCP Slams Chandrababu, Lokesh Over Backdoor Politics

YSRCP has strongly criticised Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh, accusing them of entering politics through the “backdoor” and attempting to create rifts within families for political gain.

Speaking to the media on Monday, party General Secretary Lakshmi Parvathi alleged that Chandrababu had usurped both the party and power from NT Rama Rao through undemocratic means and has never won an election on his own merit. She further described Lokesh as an “unworthy candidate” lacking subject knowledge but harbouring disproportionate political ambitions.

Lakshmi Parvathi accused Chandrababu of having earlier engineered divisions within NTR’s family and said he is now employing similar tactics by targeting the family of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In contrast, she said, Jagan has consistently championed women’s empowerment, notably by implementing 50% reservations for women across sectors.

She alleged that Chandrababu has repeatedly betrayed women, citing failures related to Self-Help Groups, pensions, free bus schemes, and other welfare initiatives.

Further, she claimed that Chandrababu and his “malicious media” played a role in NTR’s death and deliberately created divisions within the family for political gain.

On the capital issue, she alleged that Amaravati was conceived as a money-making project for Chandrababu, while advocating that the MAVIGUN model proposed by Jagan Mohan Reddy is far more practical and viable.