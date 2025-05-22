A new research study by researchers with links to Harvard Medical School has made a major find regarding the possible effects of meditation on brain health. The Samyama Sadhana meditation practice, created by Sadhguru, the founder of the Isha Foundation, could reverse brain ageing, the study found.

The Study's Findings

The research, conducted on individuals who were practicing the Samyama Sadhana technique at a retreat, revealed that meditators indicated brain age values close to 5.9 years lower than their real age. The disparity was even higher in certain instances, with some meditators indicating brain age values over a decade lower compared to their chronological age.

The Samyama Sadhana Technique

Samyama Sadhana is a refined meditation process created by Sadhguru and is purported to enable practitioners to attain a higher state of consciousness and inner peace. This process demands intense meditation and concentration, and is usually practiced by people who have participated in an intensive 8-day programme called 'Samyama'.

The Research Methodology

The research utilized brain scans taken during non-REM sleep to measure the brain age of meditators against that of healthy controls and people who had early indications of age-related brain problems. The results were published in the journal Mindfulness, and indicate that meditation could be the secret to reversing ageing of the brain.

Expert Insights

Meditation may hold the key to reversing brain aging," says Dr. Bala Subramaniam, Director of the Sadhguru Center for a Conscious Planet at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School. Dr. Subramaniam directed the study and was thrilled to be a participant in this revolutionary research.

Future Directions

Although the findings of the study are encouraging, researchers concur that larger-scale data are necessary to establish the long-term effects of the Samyama Sadhana technique in thwarting brain ageing. However, this study is an important step towards integrating old meditation methods and new neuroscience.

Conclusion

The research indicates that meditation can be an effective instrument in maintaining brain health and halting brain ageing. As Dr. Subramaniam explained, every human being has to invest in their physical and mental health, and activities such as meditation have an important role to play in this process.

