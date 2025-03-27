Registrar Offices to Remain Open on March 29, 30, and 31 in Jaipur

In a recent statement, the Registrar's offices announced that they will be open on 29, 30, and 31 March, even though they are government holidays. Thus, all documents will be registered on regular working days, which will be convenient for citizens who have an urgent need to register their documents.

In the same vein, all Sub-Registrar offices of the Department of Registration and Stamps will also be open on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (31 March). This was decided by the Collector (Stamps) and Inspector General of Registration Jaipur Gordhan Lal Sharma, who announced that the offices would operate as usual on these days.

Also, to facilitate the implementation of the budget announcements, one Sub-Registrar office will remain open from 8 AM to 8 PM at every district headquarters every Monday and Friday from 28 March. This is to ensure that citizens have access to longer services and ease the process of registration.

Upcoming Holidays in April

Though March has been full of holidays, April also has a long list of holidays. Some of the major holidays in April are:

Ram Navami on 6 April

Mahavir Jayanti on 10 April

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti on 11 April

Ambedkar Jayanti on 14 April

Good Friday on 18 April

Parashuram Jayanti on 29 April

Counting weekend holidays (Saturdays and Sundays), there will be numerous holidays in total. The citizens are requested to plan and refer to the holiday calendar beforehand to avoid any inconvenience.

Also read: RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Notification, Eligibility, Application Fee