Rajasthan Class 10 Results 2025: Twin Sisters Score Same 97.17% Marks

In an impressive demonstration of academic excellence and sibling unity, Rajasthan's Nagaur district twin sisters Kanishka and Kartika Chaudhary have become news after securing the same marks of 97.17% in their Class 10 board exams. It is an incredible achievement that proves their hard work, devotion, and unbreakable sibling connection.

From a quaint little village named Chhapri Khurd, the twin sisters were born to be together. They have shared every little detail of their lives, from birthday parties to study classes, and their academic life has been no different. Pupils at Kalpana Chawla International Private School, they have encouraged and motivated each other throughout.

Their parents, Shivnarayan Chaudhary, a conductor in Rajasthan Roadways, and Suman Chaudhary, a homemaker, are beaming with pride at their daughters' accomplishment. "Both sisters have always studied together, assisted one another, and encouraged one another to perform better," said their father in an interview. "They have worked extremely hard, and I am extremely proud of them."

Kanishka and Kartika have large ambitions and aspirations. While Kanishka wants to be an engineer, Kartika wants to become a doctor. They are now coaching in Sikar, a town famous for its coaching centers, for entrance exams. Their village is making preparations for a grand welcome of the twin sisters when they return home.

Scoring identical marks is not just a coincidence; it's a reflection of the sisters' strong bond and their commitment to academic excellence. Their story serves as an inspiration, proving that with hard work, determination, and sibling support, anything is possible.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Class 10 examinations were attempted by more than 10.7 lakh students this year, and they have achieved a pass percentage of 93.6%. The girls performed better than the boys, and the twin sisters' success is a shining example of scholastic achievement in this huge batch.

