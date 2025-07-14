Rain alert for Odisha till July 19; School Holidays likely!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put 24 districts in Odisha on Yellow Alert, warning them of heavy to very heavy rains in the next few days. The IMD scientist, Umashankar Das, said that the rain is caused by a low-pressure system forming over the region that will create widespread showers over many districts like Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, and Keonjhar.

Widespread Rainfall Expected Till July 19

Weather forecasters forecast that the state will witness light to moderate rain, scattered heavy to very heavy showers, in northern, coastal, and western Odisha until July 19. Thunderstorm activity and gusty winds can be expected with the showers, particularly over the regions under the active reach of the twin low-pressure systems. Heavy rains and localized waterlogging in low-lying and waterlogged areas are predicted by the IMD.

Schools Under Alert for Possible Closures

In case of any escalation in any area or district, the schools could be compelled to announce holidays as a precautionary measure for the safety of students. The education authorities are keeping a tight vigil on the situation and are ready to take suitable measures to avoid any interruption of academic work. Parents and students should remain alert and listen to the instructions of local authorities.

Districts Under Yellow Alert

The IMD has continued to maintain its Yellow Alert for 24 districts such as Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar, among others. Rainfall predictions are between 7 and 11 cm, and wind speeds are likely to reach 30-40 kmph in the affected areas. People in these districts are asked to stay on alert and take precautions to safeguard themselves.

Rain Intensity May Ease After July 17

Though rainfall is predicted to continue during the week, the IMD forecast suggests a probable drop in intensity after July 17 as the low-pressure systems lose strength. Still, spasmodic showers could be the case in isolated places of southern and northern Odisha. The IMD will keep a watch on the situation and issue updates as the situation demands.

Precautions and Safety Measures

People in the hit areas should:

Keep themselves updated with weather forecasts

Refrain from visiting flood-affected areas

Have emergency contact details at hand

Obey directions from local officials

Through proper precautions and vigilance, residents can reduce the effects of the heavy rains and stay safe.

Also read: WBJEE 2025 Result Out Soon: How to Download, Eligibility, and More