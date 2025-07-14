Intelligence Bureau ACIO 2025 Notification Out – Apply by August 10

The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has officially released a short notification for the IB ACIO Grade II/Executive Recruitment 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,717 vacancies across various categories. The online application process will begin on July 19, 2025, and will remain open until August 10, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at www.mha.gov.in.

Vacancy Details

The total number of vacancies announced is 3,717. Out of these, 1,537 posts are reserved for General category candidates, 946 for OBC, 566 for SC, 226 for ST, and 442 for candidates from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the IB ACIO Executive post, candidates must hold a graduate degree from a recognized university. The age limit is between 18 and 27 years as of August 10, 2025. However, age relaxation is applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government rules.

Selection Process

The selection process consists of multiple stages, including:

A written examination with 100 objective-type questions carrying 100 marks. The duration of the exam is 1 hour, and there will be a negative marking of one-fourth marks for each incorrect answer.

A descriptive test worth 50 marks.

A personal interview carrying 100 marks.

Document verification and a medical examination will follow for shortlisted candidates.

Written Exam Subjects

The written test will assess candidates in five major areas:

Current Affairs

General Studies

Numerical Aptitude

Reasoning

English Language

Each section will carry 20 questions for 20 marks, making the total 100 marks.

Application Fee

Candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of ₹650, while SC, ST, and PWD candidates need to pay ₹550. The payment must be made online only.

How to Apply

Candidates must apply through the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Here's a step-by-step guide:

Visit www.mha.gov.in

Click on the “IB Executive Recruitment 2025” link

Fill in the online application form with accurate details

Upload all necessary documents, including a passport-size photo, signature, and certificates

Pay the application fee through the online gateway

Submit the application and download the confirmation page for reference

Important Dates

Application Start Date: July 19, 2025

Last Date to Apply: August 10, 2025

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official IB or MHA website regularly for updates regarding exam dates, admit cards, and other important announcements.