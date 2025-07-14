Ashok Gajapathi Raju appointed as Goa Governor

Former Civil Aviation Minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been appointed as the new Governor of Goa, while former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta will be the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh has been named the new Governor of Haryana, as per an official statement.

These appointments will come into effect once they take charge of their respective roles.

The statement also said that President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Brigadier B.D. Mishra (Retired) as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

The President has officially approved these new appointments.