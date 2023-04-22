Prez, PM Modi greet people on occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. In a tweet, Mr. Modi hoped that the spirit of harmony and compassion will be furthered in society on the occasion. He also prayed for everyone’s wonderful health and well-being.

Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of harmony and compassion be furthered in our society. I also pray for everyone’s wonderful health and well-being. Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu has extended her greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. In a tweet, she said, Eid, the festival of love and compassion gives us the message of helping others. On the occasion, she appealed to all the people to take a pledge to move forward on the path of promoting brotherhood and mutual harmony in society.

ईद-उल-फ़ित्र पर सभी देशवासियों विशेष रूप से मुस्लिम भाइयों-बहनों को मैं बधाई देती हूं। प्रेम और करुणा का पर्व ईद हमें दूसरों की मदद करने का संदेश देता है। आइए, जश्न के इस मुबारक मौके पर हम सभी समाज में भाईचारा और आपसी सौहार्द को बढ़ाने की राह पर आगे बढ़ने का संकल्प लें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 22, 2023

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has extended greetings and good wishes on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. In a tweet, he said, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan, Eid-ul-Fitr is an auspicious occasion to come together for celebration and to share our happiness with one another. He said, as we mark this day with joy and gratitude, we should remember the values of compassion, generosity, and unity that are at the heart of this festival. The Vice President appealed to the people to continue to build bridges of solidarity and rededicate themselves to the service of humanity.

