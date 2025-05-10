Over 30 Airports in India Shut Down Due to India-Pakistan Tensions

The Indian government has made a major move to boost national security by temporarily closing down operations at over 30 airports throughout the country. This is in reaction to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, especially after Operation Sindoor and a failed drone attack launched by the Pakistani military.

Impacted Airports

The following airports have been closed down temporarily:

Air Force Stations:

Awantipur Air Force Station, Jammu & Kashmir

Ambala Domestic Airport, Haryana

Adampur Air Force Station, Punjab

Naliya Air Force Station, Gujarat

Sarsawa Airport, Uttar Pradesh

Thoise Air Force Station, Ladakh

Uttarlai Air Force Station in Rajasthan

Civilian Airports:

Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Shimla, Gaggal, Dharamsala, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Mundra, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Kandla, Keshod, Bhuj, Gwalior, and Hindon

Impact on Flight Operations

The temporary closure of these airports has seriously impacted air travel. By estimates, over 450 domestic flights were scrapped on May 8 as a precautionary exercise. Major airlines such as Air India and IndiGo have cancelled multiple flights. Air India cancelled all flights in and out of Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Chandigarh, and Rajkot until May 10, and IndiGo has cancelled more than 165 flights from various airports.

Security Measures

Given the increase in tensions, the security measures at all airports have been enhanced by the Indian government. The enhanced security measures include:

Secondary Ladder Point Security Check (LPSC) or Pre-boarding Check: Passengers will face additional checks before boarding their flights.

Air Marshals: Trained air marshals will be assigned on flights as per passenger inflow traffic.

Visitor Ban on Entry: Visitors will be barred from entering terminal buildings to ensure security and avoid any possible dangers.

Airport Shutdown Duration

The airports are likely to be closed until 5:20 am on May 15. The suspension of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes in the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions (FIRs) has also been extended until May 15.

The situation is still fluid, and the Indian government is doing everything possible to maintain national security and passenger safety.

