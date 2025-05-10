Telangana EAMCET TG EAPCET Results 2025: May 11 at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

The Telangana State EAPCET 2025 results will be announced on May 11 at 11:00 AM. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will officially release the results during a press conference.

The entrance exams were conducted by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) from April 29 to May 4 for streams like Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy. Thousands of students across the state appeared for the exams, aiming to get into top colleges and universities in Telangana.

This year, the exams were held smoothly, with strict rules and close monitoring to ensure fairness and transparency. Students who are eagerly waiting to see their results can check them on the official EAPCET website: eapcet.tsche.ac.in

Students are advised to keep their hall ticket numbers ready to access their results as soon as they are released. The website will also provide additional information related to the results.