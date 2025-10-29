October 30, 2025 Bank Holiday or Not? Check Full Details Here

Indian banks will be open as usual on Thursday, October 30, 2025, since it is not included in the official holiday lists. Public sector and private sector banks should be open, with regular working hours in the majority of states.

But some states might follow regional holidays based on local festivals or occasions. State governments decide such state-specific holidays, so individuals are requested to refer to their state holiday list or contact their local branch of a bank before they visit.

Bank Holidays in November 2025

While October 30 is not a holiday, banks will be closed on some days in November 2025 for national and regional holidays. Here's a brief overview of some of them:

November 1 (Saturday): Kannada Rajyotsava (Karnataka), Haryana Day (Haryana)

November 3 (Monday): Bhai Dooj (in some northern states)

November 5 (Wednesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti (throughout many states)

November 8 (Saturday): Second Saturday (banks closed across the country)

November 22 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday (banks closed across the country)

Summary

In conclusion, October 30, 2025, is not a bank holiday, and all banking activities will proceed in the usual manner all over India, excluding states that observe local holidays. Customers should schedule their transactions in advance, considering the upcoming November holidays.

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