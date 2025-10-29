AIBE 20 Registration 2025 Deadline Extended to October 31 – Check Revised Schedule and Exam Date

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the registration deadline for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20). Candidates who have not yet applied can now register and submit their applications until October 31, 2025.

The registration and application link for AIBE 20 is available on the official website — allindiabarexamination.com. Those interested are advised to complete the process before the revised deadline to be eligible for the exam.

Revised Schedule for AIBE 20

Last date for registration: October 28, 2025

Last date for fee payment: October 31, 2025

Application correction window: November 1, 2025

AIBE 20 admit card release date: November 15, 2025

AIBE 20 exam date: November 30, 2025

Steps to Register for AIBE 20

Candidates can follow the steps below to complete their registration process:

Visit the official website of the Bar Council of India.

Click on the AIBE 20 registration link available on the homepage.

Read all the instructions carefully before proceeding.

Enter the required details to register.

Fill in the AIBE 20 application form with accurate information.

Pay the examination fee through the available online payment options.

AIBE 20 Application Correction Window

The correction window for AIBE 20 will remain open until November 1, 2025. Candidates who have submitted their applications on time can make necessary corrections by logging in with their Login ID and Password.

No further extension will be provided for the correction process, so applicants are advised to review their details carefully before the deadline.