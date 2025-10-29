Dhanush and Nithya Menen’s Idli Kadai Now Streaming on Netflix – Check OTT Release Details

Dhanush and Nithya Menen’s much-talked-about Tamil film Idli Kadai, which hit theatres on October 1, has officially made its OTT debut. After receiving mixed reviews from both audiences and critics, the movie is now streaming on Netflix.

Netflix India confirmed the news through its official social media handles, announcing that Idli Kadai started streaming from October 29. Sharing the film’s poster, the platform wrote,

“An idli shop started with love can only be completed with love. Watch Idli Kadai on Netflix, out 29 October in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.”

Plot Summary

Idli Kadai follows the emotional journey of Murugan (played by Dhanush), a simple man from a small village who moves to Dubai in search of success and better opportunities. However, an unexpected tragedy forces him to return to his roots. Back in his hometown, Murugan rediscovers his purpose, honouring his father’s dreams and standing firm against all odds.

Cast and Crew

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring:

Dhanush as Murugan

Nithya Menen as Kayal

Arun Vijay as Ashwin

Sathyaraj as Vishnu Varadhan

P. Samuthirakani as Marisamy

Shalini Pandey as Meera

Rajkiran, R. Parthiban, Vadivukkarasi, Ilavarasu, and Geetha Kailasam in key supporting roles

Production and Music

Idli Kadai is written and directed by Dhanush himself. The film is co-produced by Aakash Baskaran and Dhanush under the banners of Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures.

Music for the film is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, adding emotional depth to this family drama.

Box Office Performance

Despite strong performances and positive word-of-mouth for its emotional core, Idli Kadai saw a lukewarm response at the box office.

India Net Collection (24 days): ₹50.33 crore

Worldwide Collection: ₹71.68 crore

The film, made on a budget of ₹100–105 crore, underperformed commercially but is now finding a new audience on OTT.

With its heartfelt story and Dhanush’s direction, Idli Kadai is expected to gain renewed appreciation among viewers streaming it at home.