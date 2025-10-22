October 23 Bank Holiday or not for Bhai Dhooj?

While the festive season prevails in the nation, individuals are enjoying consecutive festivals after Diwali. Following Diwali festivities for two consecutive days, October 22 is Govardhan Puja. As various festivals have been celebrated this month, banks across various states have remained shut on different dates based on regional holidays.

Now that Bhai Dooj is on the 23rd of October, everybody is wondering if banks have any holiday tomorrow. To prevent any inconvenience, it would be wise to verify the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar before heading to the bank.

As per the RBI list of bank holidays, some of the states will have a bank holiday tomorrow on Bhai Dooj. Banks will be closed on October 23 in Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh.

Banks in other parts of the nation — including key cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad — will function as usual and be open.

The RBI comes out with its state-wise bank holiday calendar annually in three categories: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. This helps to ensure banking facilities according to regional festivals and celebrations.

In short, if you are a resident of any of the six above-mentioned states, banks will be shut down on Wednesday, October 23, 2025, in view of Bhai Dooj celebrations. For others, banks will follow their usual working schedule.

Also read: After Diwali, Punjab Declares Holidays on October 22 and 23 for Vishwakarma Day and Gurta Gaddi Diwas