After Diwali, Punjab Declares Holidays on October 22 and 23 for Vishwakarma Day and Gurta Gaddi Diwas

Amid the ongoing festive fervour, the Punjab government has announced two additional holidays this week — October 22 and 23 — bringing extended celebrations for employees and students across the state.

According to the official notification, October 22 (Wednesday) will be observed as a public holiday on account of Vishwakarma Day, while October 23 (Thursday) has been declared a restricted (optional) holiday marking the Gurta Gaddi Diwas of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

Government offices, schools, and colleges will remain closed on Vishwakarma Day, which is dedicated to Bhagwan Vishwakarma, revered as the divine craftsman and patron of engineering and industry. The day will witness special prayers and rituals at industrial units and temples across Punjab.

On October 23, institutions will remain open, but employees can opt for leave in observance of Gurta Gaddi Diwas as per departmental guidelines. The occasion marks the historic day when Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji was enshrined as the eternal Guru of the Sikhs.

The state’s 2025 calendar lists 28 restricted holidays, from which government employees can select any two during the year.

Meanwhile, many private organisations across Punjab have also announced post-Diwali breaks, creating an extended festive weekend for families. With both Vishwakarma Day and Gurta Gaddi Diwas being celebrated back-to-back, communities across the state are gearing up for religious ceremonies, social gatherings, and cultural events marking the joyous season.