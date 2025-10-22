Is 5-Day National Holiday for Diwali in India Possible?

India celebrates more festivals than almost any other country — from Diwali and Holi to Onam and Durga Puja. Yet, unlike the US, China, or Japan, we don’t have a common national holiday stretch where the entire country pauses work to celebrate and rejuvenate.

In the US, Thanksgiving week nearly shuts down offices, followed by the long Christmas-New Year break. China observes a week-long Lunar New Year holiday, while Japan enjoys its Golden Week. In contrast, in India, even during Diwali — the most widely celebrated festival — corporate offices usually grant only one or two days off, sometimes none when it falls on a weekend.

This constant grind has its consequences. Despite being known for a strong work ethic, India ranks 126th out of 146 countries in the World Happiness Report 2024. A structured national break could offer much-needed balance between productivity and personal well-being.

Diwali: The Perfect Candidate for a National Holiday Week

Across India, state-level holidays vary — West Bengal shuts down for nearly 10 days during Durga Puja, Bihar gets a six-day Diwali-Chhath stretch, and Kerala enjoys a four-day Onam break. But none of these are pan-India. Diwali, however, unites the country — celebrated across religions, states, and workplaces alike.

Industry leaders too have voiced support. Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta once noted that while the West enjoys long Christmas holidays, Indian professionals get barely a day or two for Diwali. A longer break, she said, would allow families to travel without stress and enjoy quality time together.

Economic Boost and Social Balance

A week-long Diwali holiday could also supercharge the economy. In 2025, Diwali sales touched a record ₹6.05 lakh crore, according to CAIT, marking the highest-ever festive business in India. Extending the break could further drive spending on travel, shopping, and leisure, giving a fresh push to consumption — a major driver of GDP.

Moreover, a structured week off could reduce overcrowded trains and chaotic last-minute travel, ensuring safety and dignity for millions heading home.

With family values, a festival that unites most of India, and a booming festive economy, Diwali seems to have all the right ingredients. Perhaps it’s time India institutionalised a week-long national Diwali break — a pause the nation truly deserves.