October 2025 Bank Holidays: Full RBI Holiday List Across India

October 2025 is going to be a month filled with several bank holidays in India, owing to different national and regional festivals. Banks are going to remain closed for 21 days, including public holidays and weekends, as per the RBI holiday calendar.

National Holidays

Gandhi Jayanti: October 2, 2025, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Dussehra (Vijayadashami): October 6, 2025, the day good triumphs over evil.

Diwali (Deepavali): October 23, 2025, the festival of lights.

Regional Holidays

North India: Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan will have holidays for Dussehra and Diwali, with Rajasthan also having Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on October 22, 2025.

West India: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, and Madhya Pradesh will celebrate holidays for Dussehra and Diwali, with Maharashtra also having Gandhi Jayanti.

South India: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala will be celebrating Dussehra and Diwali, while Tamil Nadu will also be celebrating Gandhi Jayanti.

East India: West Bengal will have Durga Puja holidays on October 5 and 6, 2025, whereas Odisha and Bihar will be celebrating Dussehra and Diwali.

Northeast India: Assam, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh will celebrate holidays on Dussehra and Diwali.

Impact on Banking Services

Though the banks will remain shut on these days, ATMs and online banking services will operate normally. But other in-branch services, such as cash deposits, cheque clearing, and other normal banking operations, will be out of reach.

Why So Many Bank Holidays?

October is a celebratory month in India, and there are many religious festivals as well as national holidays. Navratri and Dussehra hold importance in most states, and Diwali is an important festival throughout the nation. These festivals are indicative of the richness and diversity of Indian culture.

Plan Ahead

It is important to plan your banking work during these holidays so that you do not face any discomfort. You can refer to the RBI holiday calendar for the exact dates and plan accordingly.

Also read: Telangana Junior Colleges Dussehra Holidays 2025: September 27 to October 5