October 2 Bank Holiday in India for Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti!

October 2, 2025, is an important day on the Indian calendar, as it coincides with Gandhi Jayanti and the festival of Dussehra (Vijayadashami). As a result, banks across India will remain closed on this date. Citizens should plan their banking and financial activities accordingly, as in-person services at banks and government offices will not be available.

Banks in India on October 2, 2025

In India, bank holidays are observed based on national holidays, regional festivals, and state-specific celebrations. October 2 is a national holiday because it is Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Public and private sector banks: Closed nationwide.

Government offices: Closed in observance of the holiday.

Regional considerations: In some states, Dussehra is also a bank holiday, adding to the closures.

ATMs and online banking: Remain functional, so customers can still withdraw cash or conduct online transactions.

Because October 2 marks two major observances — Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra — it is one of the rare days in the year when banks across most of India observe a holiday simultaneously.

Why October 2 is a Bank Holiday

Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Jayanti celebrates the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, on October 2, 1869. In 2025, India marks his 156th birth anniversary, remembering his lifelong commitment to non-violence, truth, and simplicity.

Gandhi Jayanti is a national holiday, and banks close in honor of this day. People across India participate in prayer services, commemorative events, and cleanliness drives, and schools organize activities to educate students about Gandhi’s teachings. The United Nations also observes October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence in his honor.

Dussehra (Vijayadashami)

Dussehra, celebrated on the tenth day of Ashwin, commemorates two major victories:

Lord Rama defeating Ravana, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

Goddess Durga defeating Mahishasura, representing the power of righteousness and divine feminine strength.

In 2025, the Dashami Tithi begins on October 1 at 7:01 PM and ends on October 2 at 7:10 PM, with the Vijay Muhurat from 2:27 PM to 3:15 PM. While Dussehra is a public holiday in many regions, it also influences bank closures in states where the festival is widely celebrated.

What Citizens Should Know

Since October 2, 2025, is both Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, bank customers should plan ahead:

Branch transactions: Avoid scheduling urgent activities on this day.

Government services: Most offices will remain closed.

Online banking and ATMs: Available for all essential services.

Regional holidays: Some states may also observe additional closures for Dussehra celebrations.

Conclusion

October 2, 2025, is a bank holiday across India, primarily due to Gandhi Jayanti, with additional observance in some regions for Dussehra. It is a day to honor Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy of truth and non-violence while also celebrating the victory of good over evil through the festival of Dussehra. Citizens should make note of this dual significance and plan their banking and financial activities accordingly.

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