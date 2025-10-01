NASA’s Artemis II Crewed Moon Mission 2026: Everything You Need to Know

With a target of returning humans to the lunar surface by 2027, NASA has announced its ambitious Artemis II mission — the first crewed moonshot in over 50 years. The mission could launch as early as February 5, 2026.

According to reports, the 10-day mission will carry four astronauts on a journey around the Moon and back, marking humanity’s closest approach to the lunar surface since Apollo 17 in 1972. For the first time in more than five decades, astronauts will venture near the Moon without landing.

Artemis II: The Crew

The mission will be commanded by Reid Wiseman and will include NASA astronauts Victor Glover and Christina Koch, along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen as mission specialists. Hansen will become the first non-American astronaut to travel to the Moon.

Jeff Radigan, lead Artemis II flight director at NASA’s Johnson Space Center (JSC), explained that the crew will travel at least 5,000 nautical miles (9,260 kilometres) past the Moon, farther than any previous mission.

NASA Acting Deputy Associate Administrator Lakiesha Hawkins said:

"We together have a front-row seat to history. We’re returning to the Moon after over 50 years."

Launch and Return Details

If launched on schedule, Artemis II will take off at night atop NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket. The crew will follow a free-return trajectory, flying about 9,260 kilometres beyond the Moon before safely returning to Earth.

The free-return trajectory ensures astronauts can return without entering lunar orbit. While Artemis II is not a landing mission, it is designed to test systems, verify safety, and pave the way for a future human touchdown.

Artemis II: Mission Objectives

As Radigan explained, the mission will be deemed successful once the crew flies by the Moon and returns safely.

"The 10-day mission will help confirm the systems and hardware needed for early human lunar exploration missions," he added.

Astronauts aboard NASA’s SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft will also test spacecraft systems in the actual deep-space environment, ensuring everything functions as designed with crew onboard.

Lessons from Artemis I

Artemis II follows Artemis I, an unmanned test flight launched in November 2022 that successfully orbited the Moon and returned after four weeks.

Following Artemis I, engineers upgraded Orion’s heat shield and addressed hydrogen leak issues to ensure crew safety.

The Artemis II mission, initially planned for 2025, was delayed to 2026 after Artemis I’s heat shield sustained more severe charring than expected during re-entry.

Rick Henfling, lead Artemis II entry flight director at JSC, emphasized that the team studied the issue thoroughly and implemented measures to minimize risks during re-entry.

Similarly, NASA launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson explained that modifications at the launch pad and adjustments to the fueling process have reduced the risk of liquid hydrogen leaks, which delayed Artemis I’s launch. These improvements are expected to ensure a smoother and safer Artemis II mission in 2026.