Idli Kottu Movie Review: Dhanush Impresses, But Story Sticks to Formula

Dhanush’s latest outing Idli Kottu (Idli Kadai in Tamil), hit theatres today, October 1, 2025, sees him wearing multiple hats as director, producer, and lead actor. Backed by Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures, the drama features Sathyaraj, Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Arun Vijay, and Rajkiran in prominent roles.

At the heart of the film is Murali (Dhanush), the son of Siva (Rajkiran), who runs a modest yet respected idli shop in their village. Murali carves his own path by working in a luxury hotel owned by Vishnu Vardhan (Sathyaraj), where he finds love with Meera (Shalini Pandey). But personal tragedy strikes when his father passes away, forcing Murali back to his hometown. In choosing to revive his father’s eatery rather than return to the city, he faces hostility from Ashwin (Arun Vijay), whose vendetta drives the second half of the story.

The film is split between an emotional father-son bond and a more conventional good-versus-evil clash. The first half resonates when it focuses on Murali’s humility and ambition, but the later portions lean on familiar tropes, with Ashwin’s character steering the film toward a predictable showdown. Meera and her family’s manipulations add moral conflict, though their arc lacks freshness.

Performances remain the film’s biggest strength. Dhanush, with his ability to express vulnerability through silences, anchors the narrative. His portrayal of grief and quiet resistance is convincing, particularly in the climax where he channels lessons from his father. Rajkiran adds depth as the doting father, while Sathyaraj’s guilt-ridden patriarch and Arun Vijay’s aggressive turn keep the tension alive. Nithya Menen, who earlier impressed with her National Award-winning turn alongside Dhanush in Thiru, brings charm to her role here as well. A brief but telling moment opposite Meera (Shalini Pandey) in the final act highlights her strength as a performer. However, her limited presence in the film feels underwhelming.

Technically, the film is polished, with VFX used to depict Raj Kiran’s protective presence around Dhanush (Murali) adding an emotional layer, though somewhat overused. The music and background score underline the drama without elevating it.

Idli Kottu is ultimately a film about legacy, sacrifice, and the bond between parents and children. While sincere in intention and powered by committed performances, its predictable treatment and reliance on familiar conflicts prevent it from rising beyond an average family drama.

Watch Idli Kottu Trailer Here