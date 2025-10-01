Thiruveer’s Pre Wedding Show: Vayyari Vayyari Lyrical Video Out, Watch Here

Actor Thiruveer pairs up with Teena Shravya in the film Pre Wedding Show. The movie is produced by Sandeep Agaram and Asmita Reddy Basini under the banners of 7PM and Puppet Show Productions, with direction by Rahul Srinivas. Kalpana Rao is serving as co-producer. The film is slated for release on November 7. Already, the teaser, glimpses, and title posters have raised strong expectations among the audience.

Vayyari Vayyari Lyrical Video: Watch Here

After the teaser’s release, the buzz around the film grew further. The story revolves around a wedding photographer, a love story, and a strange twist that generates comedy, promising to entertain audiences. Recently, the makers unveiled a catchy love song titled ‘Vayyari Vayyari’ from the film. Sanare’s lyrics are simple, relatable, and engaging, while the voices of Yashwanth Nag and Sindhuja Srinivasan add a special touch. Composer Suresh Bobbili’s music makes the song instantly appealing. The lyrical video of ‘Vayyari Vayyari’ also showcases the chemistry and love track between the lead pair, hinting that it will be a highlight of the movie.

The technical crew includes K. Soma Shekar as the cinematographer, Naresh Adapa as the editor, and Prajnay Konigiri as the executive producer. The film’s shoot has already been completed, and the makers are currently busy with post-production. The official release date announcement is expected soon.