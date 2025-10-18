October 18-23 Bank Holidays 2025: Diwali, Laxmi Puja, and More

As the festival of lights approaches, banks across India will observe holiday closures on specific days. Here's a detailed guide to help you plan your financial activities in advance.

Diwali Celebrations and Bank Holidays

The Diwali festivities will span from October 18 to October 23, 2025, with different cities observing holidays on various days. It's essential to note that bank holidays may vary depending on the location.

Day-by-Day Breakdown

October 18, 2025 (Dhanteras): Banks in Guwahati will be closed, while major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru will remain open.

October 19, 2025 (Kali Chaudas/Hanuman Puja): Banks will be closed nationwide due to Sunday.

October 20, 2025 (Narak Chaturdashi/Choti Diwali): Banks in several cities, including Agartala, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, will be closed. However, cities like Belapur, Bhubaneswar, and Mumbai will have functioning banks.

October 21-23, 2025 (Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj): Bank holidays will vary across cities, with some cities observing closures on specific days.

Significance of Diwali Days

Each day of the Diwali celebrations holds special significance:

Dhanteras: A day to invite prosperity by buying precious metals and cleaning homes.

Narak Chaturdashi/Choti Diwali: A celebration of Lord Krishna's victory over Narakasura and prayers for ancestors.

Laxmi Puja: The main day of Diwali, where families worship Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity.

Govardhan Puja/Annakut: A celebration of Krishna lifting Govardhan Hill and the start of the new year in the Vikrama calendar.

Bhai Dooj: A day to strengthen the bond between brothers and sisters.

Plan Ahead

To avoid any inconvenience, it's crucial to manage your banking needs before the holiday season. Keep this guide handy and stay informed about bank holidays in your city. Happy Diwali!

Also read: Diwali 2025 Stock Market Holidays: NSE, BSE holiday on October 20 or 21?