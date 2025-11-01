November School Holidays 2025: 9 Days Off Confirmed, See Dates!

November 2025 will bring a total of nine school holidays across various states in India, combining festival observances, second-Saturday closures, and regular Sunday breaks. The calendar gives students and parents time to plan leisure, travel, or catch-up sessions ahead of exams and term-end events.

According to the holiday schedule, the non-working days for schools this month include:

November 1: Haryana Day (holiday in several states)

November 2: Sunday

November 5: Guru Nanak Jayanti (nationwide observance)

November 8: Second Saturday

November 9: Sunday

November 16: Sunday

November 23: Sunday

November 25: Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day (restricted holiday in many regions)

November 30: Sunday

Given this structure, students can expect the month to start with a long weekend, enjoy back-to-back rest days early on, and still retain regular weekend breaks throughout. Notably, many states have also announced additional closures due to Cyclone Montha during the first week of November, resulting in early-month holidays in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha.

For planning purposes, families looking to arrange outings or academic catch-ups can make use of the November 1 to 5 window, which already includes two mandated holidays and offers a convenient stretch of days off. Schools and co-curricular activity organisers are advised to plan their events around November 25, which is observed as Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day, and may be declared as a partial or full holiday depending on the state.

Parents are also encouraged to stay updated with their respective school boards for any additional state-specific holidays or internal closures that might not be part of the general national calendar, ensuring they remain aligned with local academic schedules and planned school events.

While nine days of holiday may not seem like a big number across the full month, the clustering of the first five days makes November more student-friendly than many anticipate. Schools are also expected to use this period for cultural programmes, festival activities, or special sessions before settling back into regular classes.

In essence, November presents a balanced mix of academic continuity and planned breaks. With the major observances now known, students, educators, and parents can confidently align their schedules, travel plans, and preparation work accordingly.