November 9, November 10: Bank Holidays All Over!

The festive season continues in India, with Chhath Puja being celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and other regions. This significant festival, observed on the sixth day of the Kartik month, will lead to bank holidays in select states.

Banks will remain closed for four consecutive days, including the weekend, due to Chhath Puja and other observances. Here are the bank holiday dates:

November 7 (Thursday): Banks closed in Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, and West Bengal for Chhath Puja Evening Arghya.

November 8 (Friday): Banks closed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya for Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival.

November 9 (Saturday): Banks closed nationwide, being the second Saturday of the month.

While banks will be physically closed, online services through bank websites and UPI transactions will remain active. Additionally, ATM and cash deposit machines will function normally throughout the holidays.

Please refer to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website for a comprehensive list of bank holidays.