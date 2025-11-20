November 24 School Holiday: Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day

November 24, 2025, marks a significant day in India's history as it commemorates the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru. In Uttar Pradesh, the government has declared a holiday to observe this occasion, with all schools, colleges, and educational institutions remaining closed.

Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice is a testament to his unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of individuals and upholding the values of humanity and religious freedom. In 1675, he was executed by Aurangzeb for opposing forced religious conversions, making him a symbol of resistance against tyranny and oppression.

The Guru's legacy extends far beyond his martyrdom, inspiring generations to stand up for what is right and just. His teachings emphasize the importance of tolerance, compassion, and the pursuit of truth, making him a revered figure not only in Sikhism but also in the broader Indian culture.

As the nation comes together to pay tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur, special religious programs are being held in Gurudwaras across the country. The occasion is also being marked with various events and celebrations, including a grand Nagar Kirtan in Ludhiana, Punjab.

With November 23 being a Sunday, the holiday on November 24 provides students with a welcome two-day break. As the year draws to a close, schools can expect another extended break in December, with Christmas falling on December 25 and winter vacations likely to follow.

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