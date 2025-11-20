Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Family Week Highlights: Pawan–Reethu Bond, Sanjana Meets Husband and Kids

The Family Week episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 are underway, with contestants’ family members entering the house. In Wednesday’s episode, Demon Pawan’s mother Padma, Sanjana’s family, and Divya’s mother Srilakshmi brought plenty of emotions, fun, and warmth. The episode revolved around mothers and their unconditional love, leaving viewers emotional.

Pawan Explains His Bond With Reethu

Pawan’s mother entered the house and became very emotional after watching how her son played the game. Proud of him, she spoke like a typical middle-class mother — saying Pawan never helped much at home but always had big dreams. She hugged him, fed him lovingly, and got teary when Pawan asked about his father’s health. She reassured him that his father was doing better than before.

Pawan also opened up about why he stays close to Reethu in the house.

He said: “Earlier, no one supported me. Only Reethu stood by me from the beginning. Others in the house say I am strong and keep targeting me in tasks. During those times, only Reethu spoke for me. We must take care of the people who care about us — that’s why I stay with her more.”

Even Pawan’s mother replied casually, saying, “There’s nothing wrong with that,” and also added that she understood the family-photo issue. She only felt a little bad when Pawan was made to kneel during a task.

Sanjana Finally Meets Her Family

Because of the Big Bomb task, host Nagarjuna initially announced that Sanjana wouldn’t get her Family Week entry. However, Bigg Boss offered a chance: other housemates could donate some of their own family-time minutes.

Emmanuel sacrificed 15 minutes from his 45-minute time

Kalyan gave 5 minutes

Sanjana accepted only 1 minute

Finally, Sanjana got to meet her husband and children.

The Family Week episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 are underway, with contestants’ family members entering the house. In Wednesday’s episode, Demon Pawan’s mother Padma, Sanjana’s family, and Divya’s mother Srilakshmi brought plenty of emotions, fun, and warmth. The episode revolved around mothers and their unconditional love, leaving viewers emotional.

Pawan Explains His Bond With Reethu

Pawan’s mother entered the house and became very emotional after watching how her son played the game. Proud of him, she spoke like a typical middle-class mother — saying Pawan never helped much at home but always had big dreams. She hugged him, fed him lovingly, and got teary when Pawan asked about his father’s health. She reassured him that his father was doing better than before.

Pawan also opened up about why he stays close to Reethu in the house.

He said:

“Earlier, no one supported me. Only Reethu stood by me from the beginning. Others in the house say I am strong and keep targeting me in tasks. During those times, only Reethu spoke for me. We must take care of the people who care about us — that’s why I stay with her more.”

Even Pawan’s mother replied casually, saying, “There’s nothing wrong with that,” and also added that she understood the family-photo issue. She only felt a little bad when Pawan was made to kneel during a task.

Sanjana Finally Meets Her Family

Because of the Big Bomb task, host Nagarjuna initially announced that Sanjana wouldn’t get her Family Week entry. However, Bigg Boss offered a chance: other housemates could donate some of their own family-time minutes.

Emmanuel sacrificed 15 minutes from his 45-minute time

Kalyan gave 5 minutes

Sanjana accepted only 1 minute

Finally, Sanjana got to meet her husband and children.

Divya’s Mother Steals the Show

Divya’s mother Srilakshmi was the highlight of the episode. From the moment she entered the house, she entertained everyone with her humour. She bonded more with other contestants than Divya herself, and viewers enjoyed her spontaneous, funny comments.

She recalled Divya’s childhood mischief and shared funny stories. She also said Bharani felt like her own elder son. She hugged Anusha, saying Anusha was like her eldest daughter and that she reminded her of the elder daughter in her own family.

She even joked about Pawan–Reethu’s relationship, adding her own punch lines. Throughout the episode, Srilakshmi kept the house lively with her energy. Many felt she was even more sportive and entertaining than Divya.

Divya’s mother Srilakshmi was the highlight of the episode. From the moment she entered the house, she entertained everyone with her humour. She bonded more with other contestants than Divya herself, and viewers enjoyed her spontaneous, funny comments.

She recalled Divya’s childhood mischief and shared funny stories. She also said Bharani felt like her own elder son. She hugged Anusha, saying Anusha was like her eldest daughter and that she reminded her of the elder daughter in her own family.

She even joked about Pawan–Reethu’s relationship, adding her own punch lines. Throughout the episode, Srilakshmi kept the house lively with her energy. Many felt she was even more sportive and entertaining than Divya.