November 2025 Bank Holiday List: Check State-Wise Holidays This Month

Banks in India will be closed for a number of days in November 2025 due to local festivals and weekends. Banks will be closed for a period of nine to ten days this month, as per the Reserve Bank of India holiday schedule, depending on the state. The customers are requested to schedule their visit to banks in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Despite bank holidays, individuals can make payments, withdraw cash, view balances, and transfer money through ATMs, internet banking, mobile banking, and UPI.

Bank Holidays in November 2025

November 1:

Karnataka Rajyotsava – Karnataka banks will be closed to commemorate the establishment of the state.

Igas-Bagwal – Uttarakhand banks will be closed for this Uttarakhand local festival observed after Diwali.

November 5:

Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartika Purnima – Banks in most states, such as Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Telangana, will be closed.

November 7:

Wangala Festival – Banks in Meghalaya will be closed to mark the traditional harvest festival.

November 8:

Kanaka Dasa Jayanti – Banks in Karnataka will be closed for the birth anniversary of the saint Kanaka Dasa.

The day also happens to be a second Saturday, which is a usual bank holiday.

November 11:

Lhabab Duchen – Sikkim banks will be closed on this significant Buddhist festival.

Weekend Holidays

Other than the above, banks will also be shut on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. The non-working days will include November 2, 8, 9, 16, 22, 23, and 30.

Note for Customers

Although branches will remain closed during these holidays, most services are online. You can access internet banking, mobile apps, and ATMs to make your transactions at any time.

Also read: Half-Day Holiday for Schools in Thiruvananthapuram District Today, Oct 28!