November 17 Bank Holiday or not?

As November progresses, many people start checking the holiday calendar to plan their banking needs. This year, November 17 falls on a Monday, and several people are wondering whether banks across India will remain closed or operate normally. Here’s the update.

No Bank Holiday on November 17

November 17 is not a festival, national event, or region-specific special day in any state or union territory of India. Since it does not fall under RBI’s list of scheduled holidays, banks will remain open as usual on this date.

Customers can visit their nearest branch during regular working hours for all banking services, including cash withdrawals, deposits, account queries, and documentation work.

Why There Is No Holiday?

The Reserve Bank of India issues a monthly list of holidays under three categories:

Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act

Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday

Banks’ Closing of Accounts

November 17 does not appear under any of these categories. The date also does not coincide with any major festival or regional observance, making it a regular business day nationwide.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in November

Although November 17 is a working day, banks do have other holidays in the month depending on the state. Some of the upcoming or recent holidays may include:

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Kanakadasa Jayanti (regional)

Weekly holidays (all Sundays + 2nd & 4th Saturdays)

Customers should check their state-wise RBI holiday list to confirm any region-specific closures.

Online Banking Services Available 24/7

Regardless of holidays, all digital banking services—UPI, net banking, mobile banking, ATM services—remain operational throughout the month. Customers can continue to perform transactions without visiting a branch.

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