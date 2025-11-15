Christmas Holidays 2025: December 21–28 Holidays for Minority Schools

Minority educational institutions are gearing up for an extended Christmas holiday this year. These schools will remain closed from December 21 to December 28, giving students a full 8 days of rest and celebration. Schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday, December 29.

The holidays won’t end there. Just a few days later, students will enjoy another break on January 1, marking New Year’s Day. With these back-to-back holidays, December is shaping up to be a relaxing month for students and a perfect time for families to plan vacations or visit relatives.

Four-Day Continuous Holiday for All Schools

Apart from minority schools, all educational institutions will observe a public holiday on December 25 for Christmas. This will be followed by Boxing Day on December 26, and the weekend on December 27 and 28. This creates a four-day continuous break for most students.

If the state government decides to officially declare Saturday as a holiday, the vacation period could extend even further. Most schools are expected to resume classes on December 29.

Similar Holiday Plans in Telangana

Reports suggest that Telangana is also likely to announce Christmas holidays around the same dates. With multiple festivals and year-end events lined up, December is turning into one of the most relaxed months of the academic calendar for students.

Families Begin Holiday Planning Early

Given the extended breaks in December and the upcoming festival and New Year holidays, many families have already begun planning trips, outings, and special celebrations. As Christmas, New Year, and Sankranti approach, the festive spirit is building up early in households and schools alike.

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