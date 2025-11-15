VC Sajjanar’s Fake Profile Created by Cybercriminals: Friend Duped of Rs 20,000

In a shocking incident, cybercriminals have created a fake Facebook account impersonating Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, sending messages to his contacts claiming he is in urgent need of money. One of his friends was deceived and transferred ₹20,000 after receiving a message saying, “I’m in trouble, please send money.”

Commissioner Sajjanar clarified that he has only one official Facebook page, shared through his verified link, and stated that all other accounts operating in his name are fraudulent. He urged citizens not to respond to such messages and to always verify requests by directly calling the person concerned.

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Team (@CyberCrimeshyd), in coordination with Meta (@Meta), has initiated action to identify and remove the fake accounts. Police officials emphasised the need for constant vigilance, advising the public to block and report any suspicious messages, links, or video calls immediately.

Victims of cyber fraud are advised to report incidents promptly to the 1930 Cyber Fraud Helpline or file a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in.

Commissioner Sajjanar reiterated a strong caution: “Only alertness can protect us and our money from cyber criminals. Stay alert. Stay safe.”