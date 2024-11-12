November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday for banks in India

Banks would remain shut on November 19 on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the biggest ones in Sikhism. So, the question arises: Will the banks open once on this day of the great festival? Let's find some details about bank holidays in India, their importance, and how to avail of the banking facility on the day of the holiday.

What are Bank Holidays in India?

Bank holidays in India refer to the days when the banks are closed. These holidays are declared by the RBI. The dates vary from state to state and region to region. Bank holidays may be of three types:

National Holidays All over India, national holidays include Independence Day and Republic Day.

Regional Holidays Regional or state-specific holidays include Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Religious Holidays Based on faiths and festivals.

Gurpurab in Sikhism: History and Festival Celebrations

Gurpurab is the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev, who was the founder of Sikhism. This year, Gurpurab falls on Friday, 15 November 2024. On this day, Sikhs all around the world celebrate this event with great enthusiasm, visiting gurudwaras, taking part in langars, and conducting prayer sessions.

Are Banks Open or Closed on Gurpurab 2024?

Yes, there is no banking activity on November 15, 2024, in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

However, it is essential to remember that state and region-wise bank holidays will vary.

Ways to Access the Banks on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Although the banks are closed on this day, you may continue processing your financial activities through:

Online Banking- Internet banking, mobile banking application

ATM Services- Withdrawing cash, checking balance

Telephone Banking- Customer Care

UPI Services- Unified Payments Interface.

