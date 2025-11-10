November 11 Bank Holiday or not? Check State-Wise Details

If you plan to visit your bank on Tuesday, November 11, have a look at the holiday list. According to the schedule published by the Reserve Bank of India, banks across the country will follow the official list of holidays which differs from state to state.

Let's take a look at where banks will remain closed tomorrow and why.

November 11 Bank Holiday Details

It will be a bank holiday in Sikkim on Tuesday, November 11. Banks in all other states and union territories will be open for normal business. Hence, customers residing in Sikkim are advised not to visit their branches tomorrow as banks there will remain closed.

The shutdown in Sikkim is to celebrate Lhabab Duchen, a significant Buddhist festival that marked one of the major events in Lord Buddha's life. The day is celebrated with great devotion by people across the state and has been declared a local holiday.

Banks Open in the Rest of India

Other than in Sikkim, banks will function normally across the country on November 11. No regional holiday or national holiday falls on this day. For the rest of November, banks will remain open on all weekdays and will be closed only on the weekends.

November Bank Weekly Offs

Banks will remain closed on Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays in November. The weekly holidays will fall as per the following schedule:

November 8 - Second Saturday

November 9 – Sunday

November 16 – Sunday

November 22 - Fourth Saturday

November 23 – Sunday

November 30 – Sunday

Online Banking Services to Remain Available

Even though physical bank branches will be closed in Sikkim on November 11, digital banking services such as ATM withdrawals, mobile banking, internet banking, and UPI will remain fully operational across all states.

So, if you have important banking work, you can still complete most transactions online. However, for branch-related services, make sure to check the RBI’s official list of holidays before visiting your bank.

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