New Year Holiday Shock: Gig Workers Call for a Strike Ahead of New Year’s Eve

As cities gear up for New Year’s Eve parties and midnight food cravings, India’s booming convenience economy is staring at a potential disruption. Thousands of delivery partners working with Zomato, Swiggy, and Blinkit are reportedly preparing to go offline on December 31, a move that could impact one of the highest-revenue nights of the year for these platforms.

Labour groups representing gig workers say the protest is a response to shrinking incentives, rising delivery targets, and what they describe as excessive algorithm-driven monitoring. With festive demand already pushing riders to their physical limits, the unions argue that the current pay structure does not reflect the risks and workload involved, especially during late-night and high-traffic hours.

A prominent voice in the debate is Benjamin Ryan Gautam, a Blinkit delivery partner who has built a strong social media following through his popular “Get Ready With Me” videos. Speaking on the programme, he presented a more nuanced view of the situation. While he did not echo complaints about payout delays, he acknowledged that the pressure to meet 10-minute delivery promises often creates stressful and unsafe working conditions. According to him, the job is financially workable for some, but the pace demanded by the system leaves little room for human error.

The special report highlights a growing tension at the heart of app-based commerce. On one side are customers expecting instant service during the biggest party night of the year. On the other are delivery partners questioning whether speed and convenience are being prioritised over fair compensation and personal safety. If the planned log-out materialises, New Year’s Eve could become an unexpected flashpoint in India’s gig economy debate.