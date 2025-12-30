January 2026 SUV Launches in India: New Kia Seltos, XUV 7XO, e Vitara and Renault Duster

January 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting months for the Indian automotive market, with four highly anticipated midsize SUVs scheduled to debut. Kia, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Renault are all preparing major launches that promise fresh design, upgraded technology and new powertrain options, including electric mobility.

New-Generation Kia Seltos

Kia will kick off the action with the all-new Seltos, which is set to go on sale on 2 January 2026. Bookings have already commenced, and customer deliveries are expected by mid-month. The 2026 Seltos has been extensively reworked with a longer and wider body, offering more cabin space. Feature upgrades include a panoramic connected display, 10-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory and lumbar support, panoramic sunroof, electronic parking brake and Level 2 ADAS. The SUV will continue with the current engine line-up while focusing on a more premium experience.

Mahindra XUV 7XO (XUV700 Facelift)

Mahindra’s updated XUV700, now branded as XUV 7XO, will make its official debut on 5 January. The facelift draws styling cues from the XEV 9e concept, including dual-pod LED projector headlamps, pixel-style LED tail lamps and fresh alloy wheels. Inside, the SUV will introduce a 540-degree camera system, enhanced ADAS visualisation and an in-car theatre mode that supports BYOD connectivity. The mechanical setup will remain unchanged with the trusted 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines.

Maruti e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki’s long-awaited electric SUV, the e Vitara, will finally arrive at dealerships later in January. Although the exact launch date is yet to be announced, the model is expected to be offered with 49kWh and 61kWh battery packs, paired with a front-mounted electric motor. The e Vitara will mark Maruti’s entry into the EV SUV segment and is expected to be among the most feature-rich vehicles ever sold by the brand in India.

Third-Generation Renault Duster

The next-generation Renault Duster will make its India debut on 26 January 2026. Built on the CMF-B platform, the new Duster will feature a bold new design and a significantly more premium cabin. Engine options are expected to include a 1.3-litre turbo petrol and a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol, making it more efficient while retaining its performance appeal.

With these four major launches, January 2026 will offer buyers an unprecedented range of petrol, diesel and electric SUV options across multiple price points.